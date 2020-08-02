3h ago
Korpisalo to start against Leafs
The guessing game for Columbus has finally come to an end.
Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella announced that Joonas Korpisalo will start for the Blue Jackets in Game 1 of their best-of-five play-in series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"I'm not explaining it so don't even go there," the coach said. "They're both capable, we decided on Korpi."
Blue Jackets defenceman, Seth Jones, added "[Korpisalo ] was an all-star this year, I think a lot of people forget that ... I know he's going to play well."
This season, Korpisalo has a 19-12-5 record with a .911 save percentage, a 2.60 GAA and two shutouts.
He was named to his first career NHL All-Star game but missed the event due to a knee injury suffered on Dec. 29.
Korpisalo's play this season earned him a new two-year contract extension with a $2.8 million AAV.
The 26-year-old was drafted in the third round (62nd overall) by the Blue Jackets at the 2012 NHL Draft.