1h ago
Wild extend Greenway on three-year deal
The Minnesota Wild and forward Jordan Greenway have agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract extension, it was announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Wild 4, Islanders 3
#mnwild today announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Jordan Greenway on a three-year, $9 million contract extension ($3 million aav) that goes through the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/jbYmMsCoWS— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 31, 2022
The deal carries a cap hit of $3 million and runs through the 2024-25 campaign. He was set to become a restricted free agent this summer and is owed $2.1 million for the 2021-22 season.
The 24-year-old Greenway has four goals to go along with nine assists in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Wild.
The Canton, N.Y., native was a second-round pick (No. 50 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft and has 98 points in 243 career NHL regular season games.