The Minnesota Wild and forward Jordan Greenway have agreed to a three-year, $9 million contract extension, it was announced Monday.

#mnwild today announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Jordan Greenway on a three-year, $9 million contract extension ($3 million aav) that goes through the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/jbYmMsCoWS — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 31, 2022

The deal carries a cap hit of $3 million and runs through the 2024-25 campaign. He was set to become a restricted free agent this summer and is owed $2.1 million for the 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old Greenway has four goals to go along with nine assists in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Wild.

The Canton, N.Y., native was a second-round pick (No. 50 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft and has 98 points in 243 career NHL regular season games.