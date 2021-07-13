What should the Oilers do with remaining cap space after Keith trade?

Former NHL forward Jordan Weal has agreed to a two-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League with Ak Bars Kazan, it was announced Tuesday.

Джордан Уил перешёл в «Ак Барс»!

29-летний канадский нападающий с правым хватом подписал контракт на два года 👉 https://t.co/VyJE9WU5Cu pic.twitter.com/NtGRXjCbuX — ХК Ак Барс (@hcakbars) July 13, 2021

Weal last appeared in the NHL during the 2019-20 season with the Montreal Canadiens, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 49 regular season games. He spent last season in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, scoring seven goals for 24 points in 34 games.

Over the course of a five-year NHL career spanning from 2015 to 2020, Weal played with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes before his time in Montreal.

A third-round pick in 2010, the North Vancouver, B.C., native tallied 32 goals and 37 assists in 218 NHL games.