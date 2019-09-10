33m ago
Williams-Lambert returns to Roughriders, signs extension
Last year's West Division Most Outstanding Rookie Jordan Williams-Lambert has returned to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and signed an extension through the 2020 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Williams-Lambert signed with the NFL's Chicago Bears last off-season but was cut by the team at the end of August.
In 17 games for the Roughriders last season, Williams-Lambert had 62 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns.