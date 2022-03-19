Outfielder Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a three year, $36 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal comes with a pair of opt outs after the first and second seasons.

Soler, 30, hit .269 with 27 home runs, 70 RBI, and 74 runs scored in 149 games with the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves last season. Soler was acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline and went on to become a big part of Atlanta's run to a world series title.

In 661 career games, Soler has hit 121 home runs and driven in 343 runs. He also won a World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.