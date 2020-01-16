Could we see lifetime bans if Astros players are found to have worn ‘devices’?

Scott Boras, the agent for Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve, released a statement on behalf of his client Thursday afternoon, denying the use of an electronic buzzer.

"When this came up today, Jose Altuve immediately contacted me and this is his statement: 'I have never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player,'" Boras told Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

"(Altuve) has never been involved in any information with the use of an electornic device that is triggered during the course of the game. Fans need to keep in mind that there are a lot of players who are in the spider web, but they are not the black widow just because they are a member of the team or the league.”

The statement comes to light after accusations emerged on social media Thursday that Altuve used a buzzer located under his jersey to help with pitch detection, giving new legs to the cheating scandal that has thrown the MLB into flux this off-season.

"MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation, but found no evidence to substantiate it," they said in a statement.

"I've heard this from multiple parties too, for what it’s worth..." tweeted Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer Thursday in reference to the buzzer allegations.

The news comes just hours after the New York Mets and newly-hired manager Carlos Beltran mutually agreed to part ways after it was determined Beltran played a prominent role in the scandal as a player with the Astros in 2017.

Alex Cora, A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were also fired over the findings of an MLB investigation that began when The Athletic reported the Astros were using technology to help steal signs at Minute Maid Park in 2017.

Hinch and Luhnow were both handed one-year suspensions by MLB. Cora's fate will be determined after MLB has completed its investigation into allegations that the Red Sox also engaged in sign stealing during the 2018 season.