Jose Berrios is sticking around in Toronto.

According to multiple reports, the right-hander and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a seven-year, $131 million contract extension.

Berrios’ contract is for 7 years, $131M as @ShiDavidi reported. That buys out final year of arbitration plus six free agent years. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 16, 2021

The 27-year-old had one year left on his original deal. The extension will buy out his final year of arbitration and pay him about $11 million in 2021, followed by $20 million per year until his age-34 season.

Berrios was acquired from the Minnesota Twins last July in exchange for prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson. Martin was ranked No. 2 on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list released last May, while Woods Richardson occupied the No. 7 slot.

In 12 starts for the Blue Jays down the stretch of the season, Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 70.1 innings. For the season, Berrios posted a 3.52 ERA in 192.0 innings spread out over 32 starts.

Prior to the deal, the Bayamon, Puerto Rico native spent six seasons with the Twins after making his big league debut in April of 2016. His ERA stands at 4.04 in 148 career appearances, 147 of them starts.

More to come.