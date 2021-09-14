Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios was removed from Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays due to left side abdominal tightness, TSN's Scott Mitchell reports. He is receiving treatment.

Berrios pitched deep into Tuesday's game, completing seven innings while allowing just one run on four hits.

Since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins, the 27-year-old has posted a 4-2 record with a 3.63 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched.