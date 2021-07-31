Jays land Berrios from Twins for top prospects; add reliever Soria from Diamondbacks

Blue Jays fans aren't going to have to wait long to see Jose Berrios.

TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell tweets the team's biggest trade deadline addition will start Sunday's series-finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Jose Berrios is in Toronto, through protocols, and confirmed as Sunday’s starter.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 1, 2021

Berrios arrived in Toronto Saturday afternoon and passed through COVID-19 protocols, as did new reliever Joakim Soria.

Berrios was acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Friday in exchange for top prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Toronto took the first two games of the series and will go for the sweep Sunday before welcoming Cleveland to town on Monday.