Blandisi score twice as Marlies defeat Senators

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Joseph Blandisi scored twice as the Toronto Marlies defeated the Belleville Senators 5-1 in an American Hockey League game Friday night.

Bobby McMann, Antti Suomela and Ryan Chyzowski had the other goals for Toronto (19-12-2-1).

Matthew Wedman scored for Belleville (15-17-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.