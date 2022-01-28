56m ago
Blandisi score twice as Marlies defeat Senators
Joseph Blandisi scored twice as the Toronto Marlies defeated the Belleville Senators 5-1 in an American Hockey League game Friday night.
The Canadian Press
Bobby McMann, Antti Suomela and Ryan Chyzowski had the other goals for Toronto (19-12-2-1).
Matthew Wedman scored for Belleville (15-17-0-0).
