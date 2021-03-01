Ducharme confident Habs can take big step tonight with 'four or five things we talked about'

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson was absent at the start of practice again Monday.

#Habs practice:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Toffoli/Frolik

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Evans - Perry



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete



Price

Allen

Lindgren — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 1, 2021

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said on Friday Anderson he is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Anderson left Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the first period and did not return.

Early on in the game, Anderson had his legs knocked out from under him by Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. Anderson skated off and finished the shift but didn't return to the game. The 26-year-old Anderson has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.