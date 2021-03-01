59m ago
Anderson not at Canadiens practice again
Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson was absent at the start of practice again Monday. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said on Friday Anderson he is day-to-day with a lower body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Anderson left Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the first period and did not return.
Early on in the game, Anderson had his legs knocked out from under him by Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. Anderson skated off and finished the shift but didn't return to the game. The 26-year-old Anderson has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.