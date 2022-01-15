Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Saturday that he is confident forward Josh Anderson will make his return Monday against the Arizona Coyotes, but his official status is yet to be confirmed.

Dominique Ducharme indique avoir confiance que Josh Anderson pourra disputer le match de lundi, mais sa présence demeure à confirmer.



Anderson has not played since Dec. 2, missing the past month and change with an upper-body injury.

The 27-year-old skated in a non-contact jersey at practice earlier this week.

In 25 games before the injury, Anderson recorded seven goals and six assists while averaging 17:07 of ice time per game.

After their showdown with the Coyotes, the Habs will take on the Dallas Stars Tuesday in a back-to-back. Montreal currently sits last in the NHL with 19 points in 36 games entering play Saturday.