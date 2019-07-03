With his 26th home run of the season, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has eclipsed Albert Pujols' record for extra-base hits before the All-Star break with 59.

The previous record of 58 extra-base hits was set by Albert Pujols in 2003 when he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bell is on his way to a career year, currently batting .306 with 26 home runs and 80 RBIs. He tied his previous best of 26 home runs hit in 2017, when he also had a career-high 90 RBIs.