54m ago
Bell breaks Pujols' record set in 2003
TSN.ca Staff
With his 26th home run of the season, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell has eclipsed Albert Pujols' record for extra-base hits before the All-Star break with 59.
The previous record of 58 extra-base hits was set by Albert Pujols in 2003 when he was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bell is on his way to a career year, currently batting .306 with 26 home runs and 80 RBIs. He tied his previous best of 26 home runs hit in 2017, when he also had a career-high 90 RBIs.