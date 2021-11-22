40m ago
Sens D Brown won't return against Avs due to injury
After sustaining an upper-body injury, Josh Brown has left the Ottawa Senators' game against the Colorado Avalanche Monday night and won't return to the lineup.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old, who was injured in the first period, was one of eight Senators players who were removed from COVID-19 protocol on Saturday morning.
Brown has played 12 games so far this season, and recorded no points.