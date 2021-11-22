After sustaining an upper-body injury, Josh Brown has left the Ottawa Senators' game against the Colorado Avalanche Monday night and won't return to the lineup.

Injury update: #Sens defenceman Josh Brown will not return to tonight’s game at Colorado after sustaining an upper-body injury in the opening period. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 23, 2021

The 27-year-old, who was injured in the first period, was one of eight Senators players who were removed from COVID-19 protocol on Saturday morning.

Josh Brown played only 2:37 in that first period. May be injured? #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 23, 2021

Brown has played 12 games so far this season, and recorded no points.