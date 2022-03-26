CHICAGO — Josh Leivo buried the game winner with three seconds left in overtime and the Chicago Wolves notched a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League action on Friday.

The extra-time goal was Leivo's second of the game, coming after he opened the scoring 5:39 into the first period and added an assist in the third.

Jamieson Rees, with a goal and an assist, and Andrew Poturalski rounded out the scoring for Chicago (38-11-10).

Mikey Essyimont scored and notched a pair of helpers for Manitoba (33-18-6), while Jeff Malott contributed one of each and C.J. Seuss tallied his eighth of the season.

Wolves goalie Alex Lyon made 27 saves and Evan Cormier stopped 24-of-28 shots for the Moose.

Manitoba went 2 for 6 on the man advantage and Chicago went 1 for 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.