1h ago
Nationals claim OF Palacios off waivers from Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that outfielder Josh Palacios has been claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.
TSN.ca Staff
ROSTER MOVE: OF Josh Palacios has been claimed off waivers by the Nationals. pic.twitter.com/KfiTAFKY6p— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 15, 2022
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Jays earlier this week as part of a flurry of roster moves once catcher Danny Jansen hit the injured list.
Palacios impressed during the spring, appearing in eight games and going 4-for-12 with two home runs, four RBI and an OPS of 1.467.
He got into eight games during the 2021 season, hitting .200 (7-for-35) with four RBI.
The Brooklyn native was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Auburn.