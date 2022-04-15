Nationals claim OF Palacios off waivers from Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that outfielder Josh Palacios has been claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Jays earlier this week as part of a flurry of roster moves once catcher Danny Jansen hit the injured list.

Palacios impressed during the spring, appearing in eight games and going 4-for-12 with two home runs, four RBI and an OPS of 1.467.

He got into eight games during the 2021 season, hitting .200 (7-for-35) with four RBI.

The Brooklyn native was selected by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Auburn.