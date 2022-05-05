Josh Reddick might not be on a current Major League Baseball roster, but that doesn't mean his career is over.

A World Series winner in 2017, the 35-year-old outfielder has signed a deal with the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be in the playoffs for the better part of my career…I think eight or nine years of my career [have featured playoff baseball] so I know what it takes to win and how to handle it,” Reddick said.

Reddick appeared in 1,305 games over 13 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 54 games with the D-Backs last season, Reddick batted .258 with two home runs, 21 runs batted in and an OPS of .656.

“The main thing is I want to play baseball, I want to play for as long as I can,” Reddick said.

Before he arrives in Australia, Reddick is currently playing in the Mexican League with Acereros de Monclova alongside other former big leaguers Keon Broxton, Pablo Sandoval and Addison Russell.