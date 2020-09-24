18m ago
QBs Rosen, Walker among names revealed on CFL negotiation lists
Former National Football League first round pick Josh Rosen and XFL star PJ Walker highlighted the notable names on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.
Rosen, who was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, is on Edmonton’s negotiation list. The 23-year-old is currently a free agent after being cut by the Miami Dolphins at the end of training camp this year. Rosen has started 16 games in the NFL, throwing 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.
Walker, who is currently on the Carolina Panthers roster after starring in the now-defunct XFL earlier this year, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list. The 25-year-old led the XFL in passing in their shortened season, throwing for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games for the undefeated Houston Roughnecks. Walker was named to the midseason All-XFL team after five games.
Walker wasn’t the only former XFL star to appear on Thursday’s negotiation list reveal. QB Jordan Ta’amu, who finished third in passing yards with 1,050 for the St. Louis Battlehawks, is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ list. Ta’amu is currently on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice roster.
And Demarquis Gates, Walker’s teammate in Houston and an All-XFL selection at linebacker, is on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ list.
College football fans will recognize a number of players revealed Thursday including current Notre Dame QB Ian Book (Winnipeg), former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens backup QB Trace McSorley (Calgary), and 2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and current Minnesota Vikings practice roster QB Jake Browning (Calgary).
Other notable names to pop up on Thursday’s reveal include 2014 NFL first-rounder Marcus Smith (Calgary) and quarterback Sam Hartman (Hamilton), who was documented in season two of the Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights.
The full list of revealed players:
BC Lions
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Zerrick Cooper
|
QB
|
Jacksonville State
|
Ben DiNucci
|
QB
|
James Madison
|
Gage Gubrud
|
QB
|
Washington St.
|
Shea Patterson
|
QB
|
Michigan
|
Rodney Smith
|
RB
|
Minnesota
|
Bryce Sterk
|
DL
|
Montana State
|
Khalil Tate
|
QB
|
Arizona
|
Kevin Thomson
|
QB
|
Sacramento St.
|
Nick Tiano
|
QB
|
Chattanooga
|
Javin White
|
DB
|
UNLV
Calgary Stampeders
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Jake Browning
|
QB
|
Washington
|
Tyler Jones
|
OL
|
North Carolina St.
|
Tommylee Lewis
|
WR
|
Northern Illinois
|
Tre McBride
|
WR
|
William & Mary
|
Robert McCray III
|
DE
|
Indiana
|
Trace McSorley
|
QB
|
Penn St.
|
Justin Phillips
|
DE
|
Oklahoma St.
|
Marcus Smith
|
DE
|
Louisville
|
Orlando "Duke" Thomas
|
DB
|
Texas
|
DeAndre Thompkins
|
WR
|
Penn St.
Edmonton Football Team
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Tommy Champion
|
OL
|
Mississippi St.
|
Case Cookus
|
QB
|
Northern Arizona
|
Dalyn Dawkins
|
RB
|
Colorado St.
|
Pete Guerriero
|
RB
|
Monmouth
|
Jerry Louie-McGee
|
WR
|
Montana
|
Dante Olson
|
LB
|
Montana
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
Virginia
|
Brandon Polk
|
WR
|
James Madison
|
Josh Rosen
|
QB
|
UCLA
|
Shane Zylstra
|
WR
|
Minnesota State
Saskatchewan Roughriders
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Jack Abraham
|
QB
|
Southern Mississippi
|
Luke Falk
|
QB
|
Washington St.
|
DeMarquis Gates
|
LB
|
Ole Miss
|
Nigel Harris
|
LB
|
South Florida
|
Anthony Lanier
|
DL
|
Alabama A&M
|
Garrett Marino
|
DL
|
Alabama at Birmingham
|
J.J. Nelson
|
WR
|
Alabama at Birmingham
|
Jester Weah
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
Ralph Webb
|
RB
|
Vanderbilt
|
Terrell Williams
|
DB
|
Houston
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Ian Book
|
QB
|
Notre Dame
|
Breon Borders
|
DB
|
Duke
|
Charlie Brewer
|
QB
|
Baylor
|
John Daka
|
DE
|
James Madison
|
Sharif Finch
|
DE
|
Temple
|
Blake Jackson
|
WR/QB
|
Mary Hardin-Baylor
|
Wyatt Miller
|
OL
|
Central Florida
|
Deatrick Nichols
|
DB
|
South Florida
|
Brock Purdy
|
QB
|
Iowa St.
|
Isaiah Williams
|
OL
|
Akron
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Tre' Crawford
|
DL
|
Alabama at Birmingham
|
Anthony Gordon
|
QB
|
Washington St.
|
Sam Hartman
|
QB
|
Wake Forest
|
Anthony Johnson
|
WR
|
Buffalo
|
Benny LeMay
|
RB
|
Charlotte
|
Byron Marshall
|
WR
|
Oregon
|
Jalen Morton
|
QB
|
Prairie View A&M
|
Jordan Ta'amu
|
QB
|
Ole Miss
|
Zac Thomas
|
QB
|
Appalachian State
|
Daniel Wise
|
DL
|
Kansas
Toronto Argonauts
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Dejon Allen
|
OL
|
Hawaii
|
Connor Cook
|
QB
|
Michigan St.
|
Treston Decoud
|
DB
|
Oregon St.
|
Jordan Fehr
|
LB
|
Appalachian St.
|
Nick Holley
|
QB/WR
|
Kent St.
|
Ledarius Mack
|
DE
|
Buffalo
|
Tarvarus McFadden
|
DB
|
Florida St.
|
Nick Wheeler
|
DL
|
Colgate
|
Terrance Williams
|
WR
|
Baylor
|
Kendall Wright
|
WR
|
Baylor
Ottawa Redblacks
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Kelly Bryant
|
QB
|
Missouri
|
Kendall Coleman
|
DL
|
Syracuse
|
Jayden Daniels
|
QB
|
Arizona St.
|
Hendon Hooker
|
QB
|
Virginia Tech
|
Sam Howell
|
QB
|
North Carolina
|
Mac Jones
|
QB
|
Alabama
|
Asher O'Hara
|
QB
|
Middle Tennessee St.
|
Ty Storey
|
QB
|
Western Kentucky
|
P.J. Walker
|
QB
|
Temple
|
Brady White
|
QB
|
Memphis
Montreal Alouettes
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Keion Adams
|
DL
|
Western Michigan
|Marcus Applefield
|OL
|Virginia
|
Joe Callahan
|
QB
|
Wesley
|
Jamal Davis II
|
DL
|
Akron
|
Jacques Patrick
|
RB
|
Florida State
|
Teo Redding
|
WR
|
Bowling Green
|
Daniel Smith
|
QB
|
Villanova
|
J.J. Taylor
|
RB
|
Arizona
|
Rogan Wells
|
QB
|
Valdosta St.
|
Justin Zimmer
|
DL
|
Ferris St.
