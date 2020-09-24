Former National Football League first round pick Josh Rosen and XFL star PJ Walker highlighted the notable names on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Thursday.

Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.

Rosen, who was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, is on Edmonton’s negotiation list. The 23-year-old is currently a free agent after being cut by the Miami Dolphins at the end of training camp this year. Rosen has started 16 games in the NFL, throwing 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Walker, who is currently on the Carolina Panthers roster after starring in the now-defunct XFL earlier this year, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list. The 25-year-old led the XFL in passing in their shortened season, throwing for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games for the undefeated Houston Roughnecks. Walker was named to the midseason All-XFL team after five games.

Walker wasn’t the only former XFL star to appear on Thursday’s negotiation list reveal. QB Jordan Ta’amu, who finished third in passing yards with 1,050 for the St. Louis Battlehawks, is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ list. Ta’amu is currently on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice roster.

And Demarquis Gates, Walker’s teammate in Houston and an All-XFL selection at linebacker, is on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ list.

College football fans will recognize a number of players revealed Thursday including current Notre Dame QB Ian Book (Winnipeg), former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens backup QB Trace McSorley (Calgary), and 2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and current Minnesota Vikings practice roster QB Jake Browning (Calgary).

Other notable names to pop up on Thursday’s reveal include 2014 NFL first-rounder Marcus Smith (Calgary) and quarterback Sam Hartman (Hamilton), who was documented in season two of the Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights.

The full list of revealed players:

BC Lions Name Position College Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State Ben DiNucci QB James Madison Gage Gubrud QB Washington St. Shea Patterson QB Michigan Rodney Smith RB Minnesota Bryce Sterk DL Montana State Khalil Tate QB Arizona Kevin Thomson QB Sacramento St. Nick Tiano QB Chattanooga Javin White DB UNLV

Calgary Stampeders Name Position College Jake Browning QB Washington Tyler Jones OL North Carolina St. Tommylee Lewis WR Northern Illinois Tre McBride WR William & Mary Robert McCray III DE Indiana Trace McSorley QB Penn St. Justin Phillips DE Oklahoma St. Marcus Smith DE Louisville Orlando "Duke" Thomas DB Texas DeAndre Thompkins WR Penn St.

Edmonton Football Team Name Position College Tommy Champion OL Mississippi St. Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona Dalyn Dawkins RB Colorado St. Pete Guerriero RB Monmouth Jerry Louie-McGee WR Montana Dante Olson LB Montana Bryce Perkins QB Virginia Brandon Polk WR James Madison Josh Rosen QB UCLA Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State

Saskatchewan Roughriders Name Position College Jack Abraham QB Southern Mississippi Luke Falk QB Washington St. DeMarquis Gates LB Ole Miss Nigel Harris LB South Florida Anthony Lanier DL Alabama A&M Garrett Marino DL Alabama at Birmingham J.J. Nelson WR Alabama at Birmingham Jester Weah WR Pittsburgh Ralph Webb RB Vanderbilt Terrell Williams DB Houston

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Name Position College Ian Book QB Notre Dame Breon Borders DB Duke Charlie Brewer QB Baylor John Daka DE James Madison Sharif Finch DE Temple Blake Jackson WR/QB Mary Hardin-Baylor Wyatt Miller OL Central Florida Deatrick Nichols DB South Florida Brock Purdy QB Iowa St. Isaiah Williams OL Akron

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Name Position College Tre' Crawford DL Alabama at Birmingham Anthony Gordon QB Washington St. Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest Anthony Johnson WR Buffalo Benny LeMay RB Charlotte Byron Marshall WR Oregon Jalen Morton QB Prairie View A&M Jordan Ta'amu QB Ole Miss Zac Thomas QB Appalachian State Daniel Wise DL Kansas

Toronto Argonauts Name Position College Dejon Allen OL Hawaii Connor Cook QB Michigan St. Treston Decoud DB Oregon St. Jordan Fehr LB Appalachian St. Nick Holley QB/WR Kent St. Ledarius Mack DE Buffalo Tarvarus McFadden DB Florida St. Nick Wheeler DL Colgate Terrance Williams WR Baylor Kendall Wright WR Baylor

Ottawa Redblacks Name Position College Kelly Bryant QB Missouri Kendall Coleman DL Syracuse Jayden Daniels QB Arizona St. Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech Sam Howell QB North Carolina Mac Jones QB Alabama Asher O'Hara QB Middle Tennessee St. Ty Storey QB Western Kentucky P.J. Walker QB Temple Brady White QB Memphis

Montreal Alouettes Name Position College Keion Adams DL Western Michigan Marcus Applefield OL Virginia Joe Callahan QB Wesley Jamal Davis II DL Akron Jacques Patrick RB Florida State Teo Redding WR Bowling Green Daniel Smith QB Villanova J.J. Taylor RB Arizona Rogan Wells QB Valdosta St. Justin Zimmer DL Ferris St.

---