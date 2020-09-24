Former National Football League first round pick Josh Rosen and XFL star PJ Walker highlighted the notable names on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Thursday.

Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.

Rosen, who was selected 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, is on Edmonton’s negotiation list. The 23-year-old is currently a free agent after being cut by the Miami Dolphins at the end of training camp this year. Rosen has started 16 games in the NFL, throwing 2,845 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Walker, who is currently on the Carolina Panthers roster after starring in the now-defunct XFL earlier this year, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list. The 25-year-old led the XFL in passing in their shortened season, throwing for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games for the undefeated Houston Roughnecks. Walker was named to the midseason All-XFL team after five games.

Walker wasn’t the only former XFL star to appear on Thursday’s negotiation list reveal. QB Jordan Ta’amu, who finished third in passing yards with 1,050 for the St. Louis Battlehawks, is on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ list. Ta’amu is currently on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice roster.

And Demarquis Gates, Walker’s teammate in Houston and an All-XFL selection at linebacker, is on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ list.

College football fans will recognize a number of players revealed Thursday including current Notre Dame QB Ian Book (Winnipeg), former Penn State and current Baltimore Ravens backup QB Trace McSorley (Calgary), and 2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and current Minnesota Vikings practice roster QB Jake Browning (Calgary).

Other notable names to pop up on Thursday’s reveal include 2014 NFL first-rounder Marcus Smith (Calgary) and quarterback Sam Hartman (Hamilton), who was documented in season two of the Netflix series QB1: Beyond the Lights.

The full list of revealed players:

 

BC Lions

Name

Position

College

Zerrick Cooper

QB

Jacksonville State

Ben DiNucci

QB

James Madison

Gage Gubrud

QB

Washington St.

Shea Patterson

QB

Michigan

Rodney Smith

RB

Minnesota

Bryce Sterk

DL

Montana State

Khalil Tate

QB

Arizona

Kevin Thomson

QB

Sacramento St.

Nick Tiano

QB

Chattanooga

Javin White

DB

UNLV

 

Calgary Stampeders

Name

Position

College

Jake Browning

QB

Washington

Tyler Jones

OL

North Carolina St.

Tommylee Lewis

WR

Northern Illinois

Tre McBride

WR

William & Mary

Robert McCray III

DE

Indiana

Trace McSorley

QB

Penn St.

Justin Phillips

DE

Oklahoma St.

Marcus Smith

DE

Louisville

Orlando "Duke" Thomas

DB

Texas

DeAndre Thompkins

WR

Penn St.

 

Edmonton Football Team

Name

Position

College

Tommy Champion

OL

Mississippi St.

Case Cookus

QB

Northern Arizona

Dalyn Dawkins

RB

Colorado St.

Pete Guerriero

RB

Monmouth

Jerry Louie-McGee

WR

Montana

Dante Olson

LB

Montana

Bryce Perkins

QB

Virginia

Brandon Polk

WR

James Madison

Josh Rosen

QB

UCLA

Shane Zylstra

WR

Minnesota State

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Name

Position

College

Jack Abraham

QB

Southern Mississippi

Luke Falk

QB

Washington St.

DeMarquis Gates

LB

Ole Miss

Nigel Harris

LB

South Florida

Anthony Lanier

DL

Alabama A&M

Garrett Marino

DL

Alabama at Birmingham

J.J. Nelson

WR

Alabama at Birmingham

Jester Weah

WR

Pittsburgh

Ralph Webb

RB

Vanderbilt

Terrell Williams

DB

Houston

 

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Name

Position

College

Ian Book

QB

Notre Dame

Breon Borders

DB

Duke

Charlie Brewer

QB

Baylor

John Daka

DE

James Madison

Sharif Finch

DE

Temple

Blake Jackson

WR/QB

Mary Hardin-Baylor

Wyatt Miller

OL

Central Florida

Deatrick Nichols

DB

South Florida

Brock Purdy

QB

Iowa St.

Isaiah Williams

OL

Akron

 

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Name

Position

College

Tre' Crawford

DL

Alabama at Birmingham

Anthony Gordon

QB

Washington St.

Sam Hartman

QB

Wake Forest

Anthony Johnson

WR

Buffalo

Benny LeMay

RB

Charlotte

Byron Marshall

WR

Oregon

Jalen Morton

QB

Prairie View A&M

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

Ole Miss

Zac Thomas

QB

Appalachian State

Daniel Wise

DL

Kansas

 

Toronto Argonauts

Name

Position

College

Dejon Allen

OL

Hawaii

Connor Cook

QB

Michigan St.

Treston Decoud

DB

Oregon St.

Jordan Fehr

LB

Appalachian St.

Nick Holley

QB/WR

Kent St.

Ledarius Mack

DE

Buffalo

Tarvarus McFadden

DB

Florida St.

Nick Wheeler

DL

Colgate

Terrance Williams

WR

Baylor

Kendall Wright

WR

Baylor

 

Ottawa Redblacks

Name

Position

College

Kelly Bryant

QB

Missouri

Kendall Coleman

DL

Syracuse

Jayden Daniels

QB

Arizona St.

Hendon Hooker

QB

Virginia Tech

Sam Howell

QB

North Carolina

Mac Jones

QB

Alabama

Asher O'Hara

QB

Middle Tennessee St.

Ty Storey

QB

Western Kentucky

P.J. Walker

QB

Temple

Brady White

QB

Memphis

 

Montreal Alouettes

Name

Position

College

Keion Adams

DL

Western Michigan

Marcus Applefield OL Virginia

Joe Callahan

QB

Wesley

Jamal Davis II

DL

Akron

Jacques Patrick

RB

Florida State

Teo Redding

WR

Bowling Green

Daniel Smith

QB

Villanova

J.J. Taylor

RB

Arizona

Rogan Wells

QB

Valdosta St.

Justin Zimmer

DL

Ferris St.

