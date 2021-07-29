14m ago
Spurs take Canadian Primo at No. 12
Canadian Joshua Primo has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 12 overall during Thursday's NBA Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian guard Joshua Primo is heading to San Antonio.
The Spurs selected the Toronto native No. 12 overall at Thursday's NBA Draft.
Primo, 18, played at Alabama, appearing in 30 games last season for the Crimson Tide, averaging 8.1 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds.
