Altidore: 9:00 am games 'not the way'

TFC's Bradley on Sunday morning game: It's a shame we're playing at that time

Toronto FC will play its first game of the MLS is Back Tournament Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. ET and Jozy Altidore is no fan of the timeslot.

These 9am games are not the way. Way too hot out here for all that. — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) July 11, 2020

"These 9am games are not the way. Way too hot out here for all that," the striker tweeted Saturday morning.

When asked if he would prefer a 6:00 a.m. slot instead, Altidore responded by tweeting "Yes. Even 5am lol. This heat no joke."

Yes. Even 5am lol. This heat no joke. https://t.co/Xn3gD0RA7a — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) July 11, 2020

Teammate Michael Bradley is no fan of the timeslot either, telling reporters it's a "shame" Toronto FC will play at 9:00 a.m.

The MLS is Back Tournament, which began Wednesday evening in Orlando, is holding games at three timeslots to avoid the intense Florida summer heat -- 9:00 a.m., 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Temperatures were north of 30 degrees Celsius Saturday morning and project to be just as hot Sunday.

Toronto FC was originally supposed to kick things off Friday night against D.C. United but a delay in their arrival caused the match to be pushed back to Sunday morning.

The tournament is supposed to run through Aug. 11.