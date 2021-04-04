Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension that includes bonuses that could take the deal to $160 million, agent Jason Glushon told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal includes a player option, according to Glushon.

Holiday joined the Bucks in a four-team trade in November, providing shooting and defense to a Milwaukee team building around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his first season with the Bucks, Holiday is averaging 17.0 points and 5.4 assists per game.

The 30-year-old Holiday spent seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, which acquired him in a draft-night deal from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013, following his lone All-Star season. He is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 assists per game in his career.