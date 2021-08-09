Toronto Blue Jays reliever Julian Merryweather could be edging closer to a return to action after being sidelined almost the entire season with a left oblique strain, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

For anyone who doesn’t understand the process and is getting ahead of themselves a bit here, it’s rehab game ready.

He still needs some time. Cross fingers. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 9, 2021

The hard-throwing righty is currently throwing bullpens and is progressing towards live at-bats, according to Mitchell.

“This next week’s going to be a big one. If I come out feeling really good, that’s going to be a huge sign that I’m pretty much game ready,” Merryweather told Mitchell.

The 29-year-old was nearly unhittable over his four appearances in April, pitching 7.1 innings with seven strikeouts, two saves and a ERA of 0.00.

However, he was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 14 and has since suffered multiple setbacks to his oblique.

The Blue Jays acquired Merryweather in a deal sending Josh Donaldson to Cleveland in 2018.

The Blue Jays (60-50) are surging after a 9-2 homestand in their return to the Rogers Centre. They're seven games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the lead in the AL East and three games behind the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics for the wild-card spots.