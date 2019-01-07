Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber left Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild after taking a puck to the face and did not return.

After the game, head coach Claude Julien told reporters that Weber did not suffer any broken bones on the play and is likely to play Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He went and got examined to make sure there was no fracture and so he's making the trip with us," Julien said. "Can't tell you right now, but I would assume he will (play). But I can't guarantee it."

The veteran was hit in the first period but stayed in the game until the intermission. He did not come back out for the second, and the team announced that he was done for the game.

Weber, 33, missed the first 24 games of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason.

Through 18 games, the rearguard has posted six goals and 12 points to go along with a plus-8 rating.