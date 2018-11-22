According to Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, defenceman Shea Weber could make his return to the lineup next Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Julien says if things continue the way they are, Weber could be back in the lineup at home. He has been skating and shooting at practice this past week, but has yet to be cleared for contact.

Weber, 33, hasn't played since Dec.16, 2017 following a season-ending foot injury and off-season knee surgery.

He played just 26 games in 2017, registering six goals and ten assists. In 2016-17, he had 42 points (17 goals and 25 assists) in 78 games. Weber was named the Canadiens' captain before the start of the season.