11h ago
Julien 'would have preferred' Byron not fight
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers in the first period and did not return after getting injured in a fight with defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.
Byron dropped to the ice after Weegar landed an upper-cut to his face and struggled to keep his balance while being escorted off the ice by a referee.
The fight came as no surprise, given Byron was suspended three games for a charge into the glass on Weegar when the two teams last met in January.
“It’s something that happened that I would have preferred didn’t happen,” Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said of the fight post-game.
Byron had 15 goals and 15 assists in 53 games before Tuesday's game.