Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers in the first period and did not return after getting injured in a fight with defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron dropped to the ice after Weegar landed an upper-cut to his face and struggled to keep his balance while being escorted off the ice by a referee.

The fight came as no surprise, given Byron was suspended three games for a charge into the glass on Weegar when the two teams last met in January.

“It’s something that happened that I would have preferred didn’t happen,” Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said of the fight post-game.

Byron had 15 goals and 15 assists in 53 games before Tuesday's game.