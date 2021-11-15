Julio Lugo has died.

The shortstop, who won the 2007 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, was 45.

The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo.



We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021

Lugo's family told ESPN's Enrique Rojas that the Barahona, Dominican Republic native had a suspected heart attack.

Julio Lugo's family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack.

Lugo was 45 years old.#RIP — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) November 15, 2021

Originally taken in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB Amateur Draft by the Houston Astros out of Connors State College, Lugo appeared in 1,352 career games over 12 big league seasons from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.

His best season offensively came in 2004 when Lugo batted .275 with 41 doubles, 75 runs batted in and an OPS of .765.

For his career, Lugo batted .269 with 80 home runs and 475 runs batted in.

Lugo was set to turn 46 on Tuesday.