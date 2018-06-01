The Carolina Panthers had some fun on Twitter Friday, posting a photo of quarterback Cam Newton with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at a charity event together, with the caption reading "Julio says hi @AtlantaFalcons."

The Panthers have since deleted the tweet.

Jones has been staying away from the Falcons' voluntary off-season work. The 29-year-old has denied he's holding out for a new contract and that he's unhappy with the team.

Jones has two years remaining on a five-year, $71 million deal he signed with the Falcons ahead of the 2015 season. The sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft is coming off a down year for his standards, finishing with 88 receptions for 1,444 yards and just three touchdowns, but has been outstanding for the Falcons in his seven years with the team, compiling 585 receptions for 9,054 yards, and 43 touchdowns.

Jones was in attendance at Newton's "Kicking it with Cam" celebrity kickball tournament.