After slapping “Le Champion” in the face last week, Jungle Boy got his wish, 10 minutes in the ring with Chris Jericho.

The “Jurassic Express” member more than held his own against the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, as he pushed Jericho to the limit in his 10-minute challenge.

Things looked grim for Jungle Boy when the champ locked him into the Walls of Jericho with over a minute left in the contest. The 22-year old somehow made it to the final buzzer.

Jericho was not happy with the draw and demanded that the match be restarted with a new five-minute time limit. The youngster immediately hit Jericho with a hurricanrana for a quick two count, followed by a crucifix pin for another two count.

A clearly frustrated champion left the ring, grabbed his title and walked out of the match. In a post-match interview, Jericho said he and The Inner Circle had a surprise for Jon Moxley on the next edition of Dynamite, should he choose to join them.

In the evening’s main event, The Young Bucks took on SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The familiar opponents went back and forth with Bucks scoring a near fall early in the match. SCU took over late, hitting Matt Jackson with the SCU later to score the victory, retaining their titles.

Following the match, The Dark Order and their creepers surrounding the ring and attacked all four combatants. Even the assistance of Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels, Cody and Dustin Rhodes could not even the odds.

The night ended with the Dark Order surrounding an exhausted and beat down Matt Jackson.

Earlier in the night, the Lucha Bros defeated Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page in tag-team action.

Cody got a measure of revenge against The Butcher and The Blade, teaming up with Darby Allin to defeat AEW’s newest tag team.

Kris Statlander continued her meteoric rise, defeating Britt Baker to become the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs in two weeks, on Jan. 1, 2020 on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.