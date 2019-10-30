Welcome to Just the Stats with TSN Stats guy Kevin Gibson. Be sure to check back every week to find out who’s hot and who’s cold to help you set your fantasy lineup.

Hot

- Washington Capitals blueliner John Carlson finished the month of October with 23 points, just two shy of the defenceman record of 25 for the month of October. Al MacInnis set that mark with the Calgary Flames in 1990-91. Carlson had a point in 12 of the Capitals’ 14 games in October, including eight multi-point games. Washington spent the majority of October on the road, compiling a 7-1-1 record and averaging four goals per game. The Capitals also became the second team in NHL history to record seven road wins in the month of October. New Jersey was a perfect 7-0-0 in 2009.

- Make it an even dozen for David Pastrnak. The Bruins forward has 12 goals and 12 assists in 12 games. All the points have come during Pastrnak’s current 10-game point streak. He has seven multi-point games during the streak. The Bruins have one regulation loss this season, on Oct. 10 in Colorado. Boston has a record of 6-0-2 since then, averaging four goals a game during the run. The Boston power play has also been hot, scoring in seven of the eight games (11 for 32).

Not

- The Edmonton Oilers have scored 37 goals this season, with 26 of those have coming from just three players – Leon Draisaitl and James Neal each have 10 and Connor McDavid has six. It’s been two weeks (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Oct. 16) since any other Oilers forward scored a goal. Zack Kassian has three goals on the season, but he hasn’t found the back of the net since Oct. 8. A lack of depth scoring at forward is part of the reason the Oilers have just one win in their past five games, with only seven goals in those contests. Edmonton’s power play has just one goal over their last six games, (1 of 14). In the six games prior to that, the Oilers power play was 10 of 20. It’s time to go back to the chalkboard in Edmonton.

- Bobby Ryan has been benched in Ottawa. The winger scored in the Senators season opener in Toronto but hasn’t lit the lamp since. He has just three assists to go along with his lone goal in 10 games this season. He’s managed just four shots on net over his last five games. Six of his 15 shots this season came over the first two games. Ryan has been on the ice for more than 25 minutes of power-play time this season without picking up a point. The slump dates back to last season, with Ryan managing just three goals in his last 32 games played. Ryan had four 30-goal seasons in Anaheim but peaked at 23 with the Senators, and that was his first season with the club in 2013-14.

