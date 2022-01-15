Kripps clinches second in overall two-man standings, while Appiah third in monobob

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Justin Kripps and Cam Stones raced to silver in the two-man bobsled World Cup finale on Saturday, while fellow Canadian Cynthia Appiah raced to third in the monobob, building momentum heading into the Beijing Olympics.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., and Stones, from Whitby, Ont., had their best finish at St. Moritz, the birthplace of sliding sports, a result that clinched them second in the overall two-man standings.

"Finishing second in the overall feels amazing," said Kripps, the reigning Olympic two-man champion. "It came right down to today's race in the battle for second. Being able to perform under pressure like that, and to have our best overall finish together, is a great sign for Cam and I heading into the Games."

Germany's Francesco Friedrich won Saturday's race and two-man points title, finishing in two minutes 11:76. Kripps and Stones were second in 2:11.95. The German ran way with the season title, compiling 1,703 points to 1,530 by the Canadians.

Appiah's third-place finish wrapped up a dream rookie season in the monobob.

"This gives me so much confidence to end the monobob season with another podium, especially on the historic St. Moritz track," said the Toronto native. "Leading into this week, I had never driven the (St. Moritz) track before so to finish with a medal has put some extra wind in my sails heading towards Beijing."

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time gold medallist for Canada who now races for the U.S., won Saturday's monobob, while American Elana Meyers Taylor won the overall title.

Humphries clocked 2:22.27 seconds, Meyers Taylor was second in 2:22.31, and Appiah, who never finished outside the top-five this season, finished in 2:23.22.

"I tried not to think about my ranking over the season but when I was first in the world (earlier this season), my new goal was to try and maintain that," Appiah said. "Although I didn't win the overall, to finish third in points in my rookie season is a sign of things to come over the course of my career and heading." Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., was sixth on Saturday, for fourth in the season's standings.

Monobob — just a driver in the sled — is part of the Olympic program for the first time this year. Men's bobsled have always had two medal events, with two- and four-man racing. Adding monobob gives the women two medal opportunities at the Olympics as well, with it joining the traditional two-person race.

The World Cup bobsled season concludes with a women's race and a four-man race in St. Moritz on Sunday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022