First baseman Justin Smoak and catcher Danny Jansen named Gold Glove finalists at their respective positions.

Neither player has won a Gold Glove before in their careers. Starter Marcus Stroman was the last Blue Jay to win one in 2017.

Smoak is up for the American League first base nomination alongside Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros and Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics. For Jansen to claim the award, he will have to beat out Christian Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox and Roberto Perez of the Cleveland Indians. Olson was last year's winner at first base, while Kansas City's Salvador Perez took home the Gold Glove at the catcher position.