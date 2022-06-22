PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's upcoming Travelers Championship and has been replaced by Satoshi Kodaira, the Tour announced on Wednesday.

Justin Thomas is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 22, 2022

After the announcement was made, Thomas quote tweeted the article explaining that he will be taking some time to rest his back.

Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp! https://t.co/DUzwF1CTk2 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 22, 2022

Thomas, 29, collected his second-career Wanamaker trophy on the grounds of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., at 5-under last month.

The two-time major winner missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge at 3-over on the tour's next stop, but rebounded at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing in third at 15-under.

At The Country Club last week, Thomas finished tied for 37th place at 7-over.

His replacement Kodaira most recently missed the cut at the U.S. Open at 5-over and will be participating in The Open for the first time since 2018.