Thomas withdraws from Travelers Championship, replaced in the field by Kodaira
2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's upcoming Travelers Championship and has been replaced by Satoshi Kodaira, the Tour announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Justin Thomas is a WD from the Travelers Championship and replaced in the field by Satoshi Kodaira.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 22, 2022
After the announcement was made, Thomas quote tweeted the article explaining that he will be taking some time to rest his back.
Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week. Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp! https://t.co/DUzwF1CTk2— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 22, 2022
Thomas, 29, collected his second-career Wanamaker trophy on the grounds of Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., at 5-under last month.
The two-time major winner missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge at 3-over on the tour's next stop, but rebounded at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing in third at 15-under.
At The Country Club last week, Thomas finished tied for 37th place at 7-over.
His replacement Kodaira most recently missed the cut at the U.S. Open at 5-over and will be participating in The Open for the first time since 2018.