Free agent infielder Justin Turner announced Saturday evening he is heading back to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is for two years and north of $30 million.

Third baseman Justin Turner’s deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for two years and more than $30 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 14, 2021

Turner spent the last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped the team to their first World Series title since 1988 this past fall. However, that wasn’t the whole story.

Turner came under fire for celebrating on-field with his teammates after they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to claim the title despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that night. Multiple reports indicate Turner ignored pleas to continue isolating from both the Dodgers and MLB security following the end of Game 6.

On the field, Turner has been a consistent source of production at the hot corner. After being let go by the New York Mets, Turner found a home in L.A. Over the past seven seasons, Turner has a batting average of .302 and an OPS of .886. He was named to the All-Star Team in 2017 and received votes for the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Turner made his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in September of 2009.