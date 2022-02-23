Blazers' Nurkic out at least four weeks with plantar fasciitis

Portland Trail Blazers centre Jusuf Nurkic will be out at least four weeks with left foot plantar faciitis, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to the Blazers, Nurkic has played through symptoms of the injury since September. He will continue treatment and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Nurkic, 27, is averaging 15 points and a career-high 11.1 rebounds in 56 games this season.