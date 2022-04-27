Preds G Saros to miss final two games of season with lower-body injury

Goaltender Juuse Saros will miss the final two games of the regular season because of a lower-body injury, the Nashville Predators announced Wednesday.

Saros, 27, left Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich.

In 67 games this season, Saros went 38-25-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

The Predators also announced they have recalled netminder Connor Ingram from Milwaukee of the AHL.

Ingram, 25, has made two starts for Nashville this season, including a win in his NHL debut on Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Wild.

The Predators clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday and are headed to the post-season for the eighth consecutive season.

Nashville closes out the regular season against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, followed by the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.