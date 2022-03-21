Lawes to skip new team in Manitoba next season

After 12 years playing third for curling legend Jennifer Jones, Winnipeg’s Kaitlyn Lawes will skip her own team out of Manitoba starting in the 2022-23 season.

Lawes will captain a new-look rink that sees Selena Njegovan at third, Jocelyn Peterman at second and Kristin MacCuish at lead.

"I'm so excited for this new adventure with Team Lawes," Lawes said in a release. "We are a young team with a plethora of experience, and I cannot wait to see what we can accomplish together. I'm thrilled to continue this journey with Jocelyn, and it is a privilege to be able to learn and work with Selena and Kristin this quadrennial."

With Jones, the 33-year-old Lawes appeared in eight Scotties Tournament of Hearts, winning once in 2015, as well as a World Championship in 2018. Lawes has been to three straight Olympics, including two with Team Jones, capturing the gold medal in Sochi in 2014.

Lawes hasn’t skipped since her junior days when she won national titles in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009. Lawes won a bronze at the 2008 world junior championship and silver in 2009.

Peterman has played with Lawes on Team Jones for the past four seasons while Njegovan and MacCuish have been teammates for the past nine seasons on squads led by Kerri Einarson and most recently, Tracy Fleury.

