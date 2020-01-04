TORONTO — Kalle Kossila had two goals and an assist, and the Toronto Marlies used a three-goal outburst in the third period to beat the Rochester Americans 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Kossila, Pontus Aberg and Egor Korshkov scored in a 3:20 span to turn a 2-2 game into a three-goal lead for Toronto midway through the final frame.

Kenny Agostino also scored to help the Marlies (20-11-3) snap a three-game slide.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 30-of-32 shots for Toronto, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.

Casey Mittelstadt and Lawrence Pilut found the back of the net for the Americans (21-9-4), who got 22 saves from Andrew Hammond.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.