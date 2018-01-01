{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football - Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech

    Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

  • NCAA Football - Liberty Bowl: (23) Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN2

  • 2019 World Juniors: Denmark vs. Czech Republic

    Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • 2019 World Juniors: Sweden vs. Kazakhstan

    Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Blue Jackets

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE