NCAA Football - Military Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

NCAA Football - Liberty Bowl: (23) Missouri vs. Oklahoma State Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN2

2019 World Juniors: Denmark vs. Czech Republic Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

2019 World Juniors: Sweden vs. Kazakhstan Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App