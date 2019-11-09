Jorden, Greenwood to return; Rogers out for Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders will welcome back receiver Kamar Jorden and middle linebacker Cory Greenwood when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final Sunday.

Jorden was listed as a starter at slotback on the Stampeders' depth chart for Sunday's playoff game, released by the team on Saturday.

It will be Jorden's first game in over a year. The 30-year-old has been out with a severe knee injury - he dislocated his knee and tore his ACL, MCL and PCL - in last year's Labour Day Classic.

Prior to the injury last season, Jorden had 55 receptions for 944 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games for the Stamps.

The Stamps will also welcome back linebacker Cory Greenwood, who was listed as the team's starter at middle linebacker, coming off the six-game injured list.

In 12 games with the Stamps this season, Greenwood had 79 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

The Stamps will be without West Division All-Star Eric Rogers, however. Rogers remains on the one-game injured list.