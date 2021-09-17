The Calgary Stampeders say wide receiver Kamar Jorden will be out for the remainder of the game because of a lower-body injury.

Jorden was originally listed as questionable to return after sustaining the injury during the first half. He was seen with his uniform off on the sideline after being ruled out officially in the third quarter.

The 32-year-old has 39 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns in seven games so far this season, his sixth with the Stamps.

The Bowling Green product missed much of the 2018 season and all of the 2019 season after tearing three knee ligaments in the 2018 Labour Day Classic. Read more about Jorden's rehab and journey back to CFL stardom here from TSN's Salim Valji.