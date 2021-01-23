Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has cleared concussion protocol and will no longer have a game status designation, the team announced on Saturday.

The move clears the way for the 28-year-old to face the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Breeland was ruled out late in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns.

He appeared in 11 games this season for the Chiefs and posted two interceptions and nine pass defences.