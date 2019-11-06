Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant at practice Wednesday, a good sign he'll return this week against the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes has missed the past two games with a dislocated knee cap. In his absence, backup QB Matt Moore has led the Chiefs to a 1-1 record.

In the seven games he played before his injury, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 5-2 record, throwing for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception.

The 24-year-old is coming off an MVP season, throwing for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.