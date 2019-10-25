Garafolo: 'There's no reason for the Chiefs to rush Mahomes back'

There will be no miracle return for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that his quarterback, who dislocated his kneecap in last Thursday's win against the Denver Broncos, will not dress against the Green Packers this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes won’t play on Sunday, per Andy Reid. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 25, 2019

The Sunday Night Football encounter is a rematch of Super Bowl I.

While Mahomes was initially thought to miss up to six weeks with the injury, he was able to throw this week at practice. Still, the team has not yet offered an official timeline for the reigning NFL MVP to return.

Along with Mahomes, the Chiefs will be without the services of defensive end Frank Clark, guard Andrew Wyle, left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Kendall Fuller.