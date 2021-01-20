1h ago
Mahomes practises, still in concussion protocol
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at Kansas City Chiefs practice Wednesday and took all the snaps, but remains in concussion protocol ahead of the team's AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
What must Mahomes do to play in the AFC championship?
Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes felt good, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. Mahomes left the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter Sunday with a concussion. He has been in concussion protocol since then.
Joining Mahomes at practice were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, per the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.
