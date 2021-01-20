What must Mahomes do to play in the AFC championship?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at Kansas City Chiefs practice Wednesday and took all the snaps, but remains in concussion protocol ahead of the team's AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Andy Reid said Mahomes took all the snaps in practice. "He feels good,'' Reid said. Still in the concussion protocol though — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 20, 2021

Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes felt good, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. Mahomes left the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter Sunday with a concussion. He has been in concussion protocol since then.

Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins all part of today's practice. But Andy Reid noted tomorrow's practice is the big day. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 20, 2021

Joining Mahomes at practice were running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Sammy Watkins, per the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell.

More details to come.