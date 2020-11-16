The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs announced contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach on Monday.

"Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we've had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years," Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "He's a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I'd like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City."

Reid, 62, is in his eighth season with the team and has led the team to an 85-36 regular-season mark in his time with the Chiefs. Under Reid, the Chiefs have made the playoffs on six occasions, reached back-to-back AFC Championships and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last February.

"Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family," Reid said in a statement. "I'm grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here."

This is Reid's 22nd season as an NFL head coach. From 1999 to 2012, Reid served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He fifth all-time in wins in NFL coaching history.

Veach, 42, is also in his eighth season with the team and is fresh off of signing franchise cornerstones Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones to contract extensions of their own.

"His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster," Hunt said of Veach. He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he'll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs."

Like Reid, Veach joined the Chiefs from the Eagles.

As a player, Veach was a wide receiver at the University of Delaware.

Coming off of a bye week, the Chiefs (8-1) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-3) on Sunday.