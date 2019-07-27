The Oakland Athletics have acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Dairon Blanco and pitcher Ismael Aquino.

We have traded LHP Jake Diekman to the Athletics for OF Dairon Blanco and RHP Ismael Aquino. #Royals — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 27, 2019

Diekman had been pursued by "a number" of teams on the trade market before Kansas City agreed to deal him to the A's, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. He joins a hard-throwing bullpen in Oakland featuring Blake Trienen, Liam Hendriks, Lou Trivino.

Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman has been traded to the Oakland A's, league sources tell ESPN. Diekman had been pursued by a number of teams on trade market before Kansas City agreed to deal him to A's. Oakland bullpen has monster stuff with Treinen, Hendriks, Trivino, Diekman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2019

Diekman is 0-6 this season with an ERA of 4.75, though he is averaging a career-best 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Athletics are reportedly not finished on the trade front with interest in New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler and Reds starting pitcher Tanner Roark according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.