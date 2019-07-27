1h ago
Royals ship lefty Diekman to Athletics
The Oakland Athletics have acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals.
TSN.ca Staff
The Oakland Athletics have acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Dairon Blanco and pitcher Ismael Aquino.
Diekman had been pursued by "a number" of teams on the trade market before Kansas City agreed to deal him to the A's, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. He joins a hard-throwing bullpen in Oakland featuring Blake Trienen, Liam Hendriks, Lou Trivino.
Diekman is 0-6 this season with an ERA of 4.75, though he is averaging a career-best 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Athletics are reportedly not finished on the trade front with interest in New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler and Reds starting pitcher Tanner Roark according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.