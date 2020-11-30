The Kansas City Royals announced the signing of outfielder Michael A. Taylor on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Taylor, 29, was waived by the Washington Nationals in October and selected his outright release.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Taylor appeared in 38 games for the Nats last season. He batted .196 with five home runs and 16 runs batted in and had an OPS of .676.

For his career, Taylor has appeared in 574 games over seven seasons, all with the Nationals.

He was a member of the Nationals' 2019 World Series-winning team, hitting a home run in the top of the ninth inning in Game 7. With the HR, Taylor became the 39th player in MLB history to homer in his first-ever World Series at-bat.

The Royals also announced that reliever Foster Griffin had been designated for assignment.