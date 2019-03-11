23h ago
Kapanen (illness) misses Lightning game
TSN.ca Staff
Was there any gamesmanship behind Babcock's and Cooper's complimentary words?
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen dealt with an illness and was held out of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning for precautionary reasons.
The move came somewhat as a surprise as the 22-year-old participated in the Leafs' morning skate on Monday.
Kapanen, who is in his fourth NHL season, has recorded 42 points (19G, 23 A) in 68 games.