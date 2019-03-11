Was there any gamesmanship behind Babcock's and Cooper's complimentary words?

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen dealt with an illness and was held out of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning for precautionary reasons.

🚨 With Kapanen out, Babcock is reuniting Matthews & Nylander



Leafs lines in warm-up:



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-🐐-Moore



Rielly-Hainsey

Muzzin-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov



Andersen starts

Sparks — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2019

The move came somewhat as a surprise as the 22-year-old participated in the Leafs' morning skate on Monday.

Kapanen, who is in his fourth NHL season, has recorded 42 points (19G, 23 A) in 68 games.