Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen dealt with an illness and was held out of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning for precautionary reasons.

The move came somewhat as a surprise as the 22-year-old participated in the Leafs' morning skate on Monday.

Kapanen, who is in his fourth NHL season, has recorded 42 points (19G, 23 A) in 68 games.