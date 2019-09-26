The Montreal Canadiens announced on Thursday that five players will be placed on waivers at noon with veterans defenceman Karl Alzner and forward Dale Weise among the quintet.

Forwards Philip Varone and Matthew Peca, as well as defenceman Xavier Ouellet will also be waived.

The Canadiens announced that Matthew Peca, Philip Varone, Karl Alzner, Xavier Ouellet and Dale Weise will be placed on NHL waivers today at noon (12 p.m.).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 26, 2019

Alzner, 31, has three years remaining on his five-year deal with a cap hit of $4.625 million per year. He appeared in only nine games for the Habs last season and dressed in 34 for the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. A native of Burnaby, BC is a veteran of 682 games over 11 NHL seasons.

Weise, 31, is the final year of a three-year deal that comes with a cap hit of $2.35 million. He also appeared in nine games for the Canadiens last season, acquired in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. In a combined 51 NHL games last season, Weise tallied five goals and six assists. This is Weise's second stint with the Habs.