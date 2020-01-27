Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kasperi Kapanen left Monday night's game in Nashville against the Predators because of an arm injury.

The team announced early in the second period that he will not return.

Kapanen played just 4:42 of ice time and was held pointless prior to his departure.

In 49 games so far this season entering play Monday, Kapanen has 10 goals and 18 assists for a total of 28 points.

Following their tilt with the Preds, Toronto will be back in action on Wednesday in Dallas against the Stars.